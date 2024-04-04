Man slashes woman's chest on Metro Detroit bus after they bumped into each other, police say

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Ann Arbor police say a 21-year-old man slashed a woman across her chest on a bus after they allegedly bumped into each other.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, officers responded to the 2200 block of Fuller Road after they received a report of a stabbing on an Ann Arbor Transit Authority bus.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 25-year-old woman and the suspect bumped into each other on the bus, and then the man pulled out a knife and slashed the woman across her chest.

After that, the man left the area. Officers located the man and arrested him near the area where the incident happened.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say she is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the connection between this stabbing and two other assaults involving knives that happened last week and on Monday.