Ann Arbor police investigate after man allegedly holds knife to person's throat in Target store

Donald Trump visiting Michigan, Eastpointe shooting leaves multiple injured and more top stories

Donald Trump visiting Michigan, Eastpointe shooting leaves multiple injured and more top stories

Donald Trump visiting Michigan, Eastpointe shooting leaves multiple injured and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating an alleged assault that happened Monday at a Target store.

Police say at about 8:40 p.m. on April 1, two people bumped into each other as they walked into the store on S. State Street. After a verbal altercation, one of the people allegedly pulled out a knife and the knife to the other person's throat.

Police say the individual pushed away from the man with the knife.

The two went separate ways in the store.

Police are searching for a Black man, 6 feet tall, about 20 years old, thin build with short curly hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark navy or black jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Ann Arbor police's tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.