Proposed Ann Arbor high-rise would be first 100% affordable building along Stadium and Maple corridor

Ann Arbor is one step closer to adding 343 affordable housing units to its housing stock.

City Council approved a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) resolution for a proposed 12-story high-rise just west of Stadium Boulevard on West Liberty Street. The city still needs to review the proposal's compliance with zoning standards before giving it the green light.

Community members and council members say they're optimistic it will help make the city more affordable for working- and middle-class families.

"This is really good news for everyone in Ann Arbor in my opinion," said More Neighbors A2 President Greg Matthews.

Once it clears zoning review, the high-rise will add affordable housing to a part of Ann Arbor that used to be zoned only for things like strip malls and parking lots.

"It is the first 100% affordable high-rise made possible by transit corridor rezoning, and it is the first high-rise to be proposed following the rezoning along the Stadium and Maple corridor," said Ward 1 Ann Arbor City Councilmember Lisa Disch.

To support the affordable housing development, the city council unanimously approved the PILOT resolution on Monday. The developer will pay $1 per unit annually instead of paying property taxes.

"I think it's worth it for the city to use this PILOT mechanism to actually encourage a lot of affordable housing to be built, especially where it is," Matthews said.

All 343 units will be reserved for renters who make between 50% and 70% of the area's median income, and Matthews says it's in an ideal location.

"It's close to groceries, pharmacies, schools, parks, and jobs. It's on a transit line. People will be able to get around the city so I think it's fantastic," he said.