Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown giving away playoff tickets in support of bakery that made life-sized cake

(CBS DETROIT) - Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown gave a shoutout to the Michigan bakery that made a life-sized cake of him and plans to give away game tickets to anyone who purchases an item from the store.

The Home Bakery in Rochester created the cake last week to celebrate the team's success this season while paying homage to St. Brown's headstand celebration that he performed during the Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers. The bakery says the cake will stay up until after the Lions win the Super Bowl.

To show support for the bakery, St. Brown is giving away two tickets to the divisional round. Anyone interested in the contest must purchase an item from the bakery between Jan. 13 and 16. The winner will be announced on Friday, Jan. 17.

St. Brown said he plans to stop by the bakery to check out the cake.

"When I first saw it, I was like 'No way,'" he said Wednesday on his podcast. "The attention to detail is ridiculous. People were sending me messages on Instagram ... My friends were texting me like, 'You've got to check this out.' I'm like 'Bro, this is crazy.'"

The Lions finished their 2024 regular season with a 15-2 record after beating the Minnesota Vikings. The 31-9 victory gave Detroit the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a bye week and home-field advantage, increasing their chances of finally making it to a Super Bowl. The team will play in two weeks against the lowest-seeded team that wins in the wild card round.

The divisional round is scheduled for Jan. 18 or 19.