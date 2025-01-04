Oakland County bakery creates cake inspired by Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand celebration

(CBS DETROIT) — Anyone walking by The Home Bakery in Rochester, Michigan this weekend will see a life-sized cake of a familiar Detroit Lions receiver.

The bakery celebrated the team's success by recreating Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand celebration in the form of a cake.

St. Brown performed the headstand after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Lions' 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

"I think it's great," Lake Orion resident Stacey Hegenberg said. "I can't believe it. I heard about it. My father heard about it and wanted to drive by and see it and I can't believe it's cake. It's a great site to see."

The bakery says the cake will stay up until after the Lions win the Super Bowl.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings square off Sunday night for the NFC's top playoff seed and the NFC North title. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.