Detroit Lions visit Green Bay Packers in NFC North showdown
(CBS DETROIT) — The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (6-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (6-2) Sunday afternoon in a battle of two of the top teams in the conference.
Last week, the Lions dominated the Tennessee Titans 52-14 at home, while the Packers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 on the road.
The last time these two teams met, the Packers took down Detroit 29-22 in a Thanksgiving Day game last November.
Detroit has won five games in a row for the first time since 2016 and is one win away from its longest streak in a season since winning the last seven games of the 1995 season.
The Lions are averaging over 33 points per game, with an average of 43 points over the past four.
Part of their scoring success is thanks to rookie kicker Jake Bates, who has hit all 11 of his field-goal attempts this season. He's 27 of 28 on extra points.
Injuries
The Lions have ruled out linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.
The Packers enter this game with an uncertain quarterback situation. Jordan Love left the Packers' win at Jacksonville in the third quarter with a groin strain and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He didn't practice Wednesday but worked out on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Backup quarterback Malik Willis has started two games in Love's place this season, and the Packers won both games.
Safety Evan Williams has been ruled out. Center Josh Myers, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Corey Ballentine, and running back Josh Jacobs are questionable.
Kickoff is at 4:25. See live updates below.
Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October
Lions quarterback Jared Goff is going into Sunday's game as the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month.
In October, the 30-year-old completed 80% of his passes and threw just 13 incompletions (52-of-65 passing) for 680 yards and eight touchdowns to record a 149.8 rating.
