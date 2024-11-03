Detroit Lions visit Green Bay Packers in NFC North showdown

Eastern Michigan falls to Toledo after failed 2-point attempt on final play

Eastern Michigan falls to Toledo after failed 2-point attempt on final play

Red Wings drop third straight with 6-2 loss to Jets

Red Wings drop third straight with 6-2 loss to Jets

Pistons top 76ers, 105-95, for first win of the season

Pistons top 76ers, 105-95, for first win of the season

Lions QB Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

Lions QB Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

More from CBS News

Detroit Lions take down Titans in 52-14 rout

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On