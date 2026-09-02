Suspect arrested after stealing ambulance in Highland Park, Michigan

One person was arrested after officials said the suspect stole an AmeriPro ambulance on Wednesday in Highland Park, Michigan.

The incident happened near Second Avenue and Manchester Parkway. The company said two employees were treating a patient when the ambulance was taken.

The company says the truck was left running while EMTs were tending to the patient. Officials were able to track the ambulance through a tracking system. Officers were able to pull the ambulance over in Detroit off of Grand River and the Lodge Freeway.

Officials say the incident lasted between 15 and 20 minutes. The patient did make it to the hospital, and the ambulance was not damaged.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a stolen ambulance can be a major public safety concern because it can access places a normal vehicle cannot.