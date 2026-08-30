Alker wins Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc for 2nd straight PGA Tour Champions victory

Steven Alker won the Ally Challenge on Sunday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory and third of the season, closing with a 4-under 68 at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan, for a three-stroke margin.

Alker won the Rogers Charity Classic last week in Calgary, Alberta, beating Y.E. Yang with a birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff. The 55-year-old New Zealander also won the Cologuard Classic in March in Tucson, Arizona, topping Padraig Harrington on the first extra hole.

Alker finished at 15-under 201 for his 13th career victory on the 50-and-over tour.

GRAND BLANC, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 30: Steven Alker of New Zealand reacts on the 18th hole green after winning The Ally Challenge 2026 at Warwick Hills Golf And Country Club on August 30, 2026 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

Retief Goosen was second after a 64.

Two-time defending champion Stewart Cink (67), Greg Chalmers (69) and second-round leader Michael Block (74) tied for third at 11 under. The 50-year-old Block was making his fifth start on tour.

Henrik Stenson tied for 27th in his tour debut. He closed with a 69 to reach 5 under.