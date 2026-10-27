Al Sharpton, Garlin Gilchrist rally against voter intimidation in Detroit

As early voting continues across Michigan, voting rights advocates are working to reassure voters and encourage participation ahead of Election Day.

Reverend Al Sharpton joined Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Vote Safe volunteers on Tuesday outside the Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus early voting site in Detroit. Supporters of the program say volunteers will be stationed at polling locations across Wayne County through Election Day to answer questions, help de-escalate tense situations and document concerns raised by voters.

The event comes as organizers say some voters have expressed concerns about intimidation at polling places. Sharpton said those concerns have changed over time but remain a barrier for some voters.

"They used to scare us by denying us the right to vote. Now they're trying to scare us into denying it by not coming out voting," Sharpton said. "And we are making this on the ground effort to make sure people are not intimidated."

Among those casting ballots Tuesday was Lamar Sanford, a 21-year-old Detroit resident and first-time voter. Sanford said he chose to vote early to avoid larger crowds and encouraged other young voters to participate.

"To anybody who's on the fence about voting, please vote," Sanford said. "It's an important thing, and it's not hard, and you'll feel good about it."

Gilchrist said Michigan has not seen widespread reports of voter intimidation during the early voting period, but encouraged voters to speak up if something seems out of place.

"The election workers on site, the people who will be badged, they will know," Gilchrist said. "They will be trained to know what to do and how to respond, how to deal with a problem in real time."

Sharpton said Vote Safe volunteers, clergy members and attorneys will be available to assist voters and monitor polling locations throughout the election.

"I think the real strategy is to put enough fear out there so you discourage people from voting," Sharpton said. "We're here to encourage them that we got your back. Come on out and vote."

Vote Safe volunteers are expected to remain at polling locations across Wayne County through Election Day.