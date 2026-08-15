3 people dead after fire at adult foster care facility in Redford Township

Three people are dead after a fire at an adult foster care facility in Redford Township, Michigan, on Saturday morning, according to the community's fire chief.

Crews who responded to the blaze on the 15000 block of Woodbine Avenue initially saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the facility. Redford Township Fire Chief Chris Mayes said firefighters found the three people, whose ages have yet to be disclosed, dead inside the home while they were searching the residence and battling the fire.

Two other individuals inside the home at the time of the incident were able to escape safely, Mayes said.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire and where it started.

Firefighters from the neighboring Michigan communities of Livonia and Southfield helped the Redford Township Fire Department during the incident.

This is a developing story.