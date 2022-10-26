Activists want names of DPD officers who killed Porter Burks





Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Activists want disciplinary action taken against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed a mentally ill Black man. It comes the Michigan State Police told CBS Detroit on Wednesday their investigation has concluded.

Five of them fired a total of 38 bullets after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Coleman Young Municipal Center Wednesday evening in the latest in a series of protests seeking justice for Burks.

"We have had incidents in the past, and we have to be able to protect ourselves and our community from racist police violence and killings," Kate Stenvig, an organizer said.

Members of the group 'By Any Means Necessary' are demanding to know the names of the five police officers who killed the 20-year-old schizophrenic man instead of getting him the help his family says they were looking for when they dialed 911 earlier this month.

"They need to be held accountable and right now for it to have gone this long and we don't know their names. The families doesn't know their names," Stenvig said. "It just means that they are that everyone else is covering for them."

Days after the shooting, DPD Chief James White defended the officers' actions claiming they pulled the trigger fearing for their lives when Burks charged at them with a knife.

The attorney for the Burks family believes it was an execution by firing squad.

"This is a murder, and anyone else who commits a murder like that goes to jail," Stenvig said.

DPD is conducting an internal review of the incident while the Michigan State Police is overseeing the criminal investigation

An MSP spokesperson told CBS Detroit their investigation is complete, and they are submitting their findings to the Wayne County prosecutor's office, which will decide if any charges will be filed.

Until then, the demonstrations will continue.

"This can't happen again. They can't think they could get away with this anymore," Stenvig said.

The group plans to protest again on Saturday at Snowden Avenue and Lyndon Street where Burks lost his life.