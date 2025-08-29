Active case of tuberculosis confirmed at Southern Michigan high school

An active tuberculosis case is under investigation at Coldwater High School in Branch County, Michigan, local school and health officials said.

Coldwater Community Schools and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency issued a joint statement Thursday explaining the circumstances and who might be getting notifications about potential exposure to the confirmed diagnosis.

Anyone who was a student or staff member at Coldwater High School during the 2025 spring semester is on the potential contact list for local health officials.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by germs that are spread by air from person to person. The disease usually affects the lungs, but can also affect other organs such as the brain, kidneys or the spine. According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms can include a bad cough, sweating at night, unexplained weight loss and low appetite. The symptoms can start gradually and last for weeks or months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recorded 165 cases of tuberculosis during 2024, none of which were in Branch County.

"Extended periods of time in enclosed spaces are required for TB to spread between people," health officials said. "While TB is contagious, it's not as easily spread as other illnesses, such as the flu or a cold."

Coldwater High School officials will work with the health agency to compile a possible contact list. Then, in the coming week, those who were identified as "potentially exposed" will get notified with recommendations for testing and a health questionnaire. The evaluation and testing will be handled by Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, at no cost to the families involved.

Individuals, students and parents can also seek testing through their primary care doctor.

"We understand this news may raise concerns, but please know although active TB can be a serious disease, it is a treatable condition. TB outbreaks are also uncommon in United States school settings," the press release said.