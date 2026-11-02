Abdul El-Sayed back on campaign trail making final pitch to voters

With less than 24 hours left till the general election, what happens here in Michigan will likely determine which party controls Congress.

The Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate spent today visiting cities across Southeast Detroit.

The crowd of spectators at the union hall of UAW Local 651 is pumped up and eager to hear from Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

"I feel energized. I was a little bit sad for a couple years, but I'm starting to feel, like, my excitement again, and hoping for a blue wave," Erika Artis, an El-Sayed supporter, said.

According to the El-Sayed campaign, after Congresswoman Haley Stevens defected from the Democratic Party and endorsed Mike Rogers, the campaign saw a record-breaking day of donations.

They say more than $2.4 million was raised on Sunday.

Supporters say they think El-Sayed can make a real difference in Washington, D.C.

"We truly believe he will take money out of politics, Medicare for all, and money back in our pockets," Eric Prince, president, UAW Local 651, said.

Democrat and U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin says this race is about the future of our country.

"Whether we're going to have a middle class in the state that invented the middle class? Whether right, whether we're okay with a government that abuses taxpayer dollars and is corrupt? Our values and who we are as a state, as Michigan, are on the line," Slotkin said.

She calls El-Sayed a fighter before introducing him on stage.

"I understand that the issue in our politics isn't simply Democrat or Republican. It's about whether or not we are willing to have a government of the people, by the people and for the people, instead of government of the corporations, by the special interests or the billionaires," El-Sayed said.

His message is straight from the union playbook: one of solidarity and breaching the divide.

"He just seems like he really cares about the issues that people are really going through and marginalized people in urban and suburban areas, and he seems genuine. He's definitely putting in the work," Artis said.

His supporters say they're optimistic about the results of Tuesday night's election.

"I just like felt like we're on the verge of something greatness. I hope that we have our first Muslim senator, and who knows where he may go from there," Artis said.