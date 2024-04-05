A look into the history of Detroit Tigers' Opening Day

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers are preparing for their home opening on Friday at Comerica Park against the Oakland Athletics.

The team is currently No. 1 in the American League Central division with a 5-1 record after its first loss this season against the New York Mets.

Here's a look into the history of the team's home openers.

1901: The Tigers' first official Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers' first official Opening Day game was on April 25, 1901, against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB. The game was postponed by one day due to weather.

About 10,000 fans attended the game, witnessing the Tigers beat the Brewers in a 14-13 comeback after trailing behind 4-13.

The Tigers won two more home openers in 1902 and 1903 against the Cleveland Blues and tied in 1904 in its home opener against the St. Louis Browns before losing its first in 1906 against the Chicago White Sox (3-5).

Portrait of members of the Detroit Tigers baseball team as they pose on the field, on Opening Day, Detroit, Michigan, April 1934. / Getty Images

Charles McGee pours some water to compact the dirt next to home plate in Tiger Stadium in Detroit 08 April 1999. Monday 12 April 1999 will be the last opening day at Tiger Stadium. In 2000 the Tigers will move to Comerica Park that will be located in downtown Detroit. The Tigers have played at this site since 1901 when they were one one of the charter members of the American League. AFP PHOTO/Jeff KOWALSKY JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

1999: Last home opener at Tiger Stadium before moving to Comerica Park

The Tigers played against the Minnesota Twins on April 12, 1999, making it the last home opener at the Tiger Stadium.

The team failed to score that day, ending the game with a 0-1 loss to the Twins.

On April 11, 2000, Detroit welcomed fans in the new Comerica Park for Opening Day.

With 34-degree weather and a sold-out stadium, the team won 5-2 against the Settle Mariners.

Opening Day Fun Facts

According to the sports website Baseball Almanac, the Tigers hosted Opening Day in April 116 times, but it was also hosted four times in March (2003, 2008, 2014 and 2018), twice in May (1902 and 1995), and once in July (2020).



Friday will be the fourth time Detroit played its home opener on April 5. The last time the Tigers played a home opener on that day was in 2013.

The Tigers have played the Athletics on one Opening Day in 1993, when they dominated Oakland 20-4.

Detroit has won 69 of its 123 home opener games between 1901 and 2023, lost 53, and tied in one game. The team has nine straight wins between 2009 and 2017.

Tigers played against the Cleveland Indians the most on Opening Day. The two teams matched 31 times, with the last matchup in 2021.

