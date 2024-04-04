Watch CBS News
Detroit Tigers' winning streak ends after losing 1-2 to New York Mets in second game of doubleheader

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS/AP

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers were on a roll after beating the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, but that undefeated record was short-lived after losing the second game.

The Tigers, now with a 5-1 record, lost 1-2 to the Mets. This comes after the matchups between the two teams were postponed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather. In the first game on Thursday, the Tigers ended with a 6-3 victory.

In the second game, Detroit took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning.

Matt Manning, making his first start of the season, threw 5 2/3 hitless innings for Detroit before giving way to left-handed receiver Tyler Holton, who struck out Brett Baty to strand Brandon Nimmo at first base. Holton then worked a perfect seventh.

Harrison Bader singled leading off the eighth inning for the Mets, ending Detroit's bid for a combined no-hitter.

Thursday is the Mets' first win of the season after previously losing to the Tigers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Detroit will now gear up for its home opener on Friday against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park.

