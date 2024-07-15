90 firearms destroyed during Metro Detroit gun disposal event

(CBS DETROIT) - St. David's Episcopal Church is leading the charge to get rid of unwanted guns.

They collected 90 unwanted firearms on Saturday at a gun disposal event.

Several more gun disposal events are scheduled to ensure these weapons don't fall into the wrong hands.

The next gun disposal event will be on Aug. 3 at Nativity Church in Bloomfield Hills, followed by one on Aug. 24 at Church of the Messiah in Detroit.

Those who brought guns to St. David's Episcopal Church not only witnessed their destruction right on the premises, but they also got a gift card in exchange.

"A woman just in line here, her brother had a gun from the 60s. A 1967 gun. He really liked it. She's getting it chopped up and made into artwork, and so she'll be able to leave here with some artwork that's meaningful to her," said St. David's Episcopal Church Rector The Rev. Chris Yaw.