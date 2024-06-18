Watch CBS News
Local News

Six Metro Detroit churches holding events to transform unwanted guns

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories
Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Community leaders and gun activists will hold six events to destroy unwanted guns in Metro Detroit.

The events, hosted by St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield, will allow gun donors to bring their firearms to six participating churches to be disassembled on-site. Donors can receive gift cards and visit the "Guns and Crafts" tent to transform the parts into artwork.

"This is a big step in public safety for our communities as we invite people to trade guns for gift cards and participate in a festive event transforming those weapons into artwork." said the Rev. Chris Yaw, rector of St. David's, in a statement.

The events are scheduled for Saturdays beginning July 13 through Nov. 9.

  • July 13: St. David's Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) 
  • Aug. 3: Nativity Episcopal Church, 21220 W 14 Mile Road, Bloomfield Hills (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) 
  • Aug 24: Church of the Messiah, 231 E. Grand Blvd, Detroit (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
  • Sept 28: All Saints' Episcopal Church, 171 W Pike St., Pontiac (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) 
  • Oct. 5: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 5301 Hatchery Road, Waterford Township (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) 
  • Nov. 9: St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 1679 Broadway St., Ann Arbor, (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)   
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 4:31 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.