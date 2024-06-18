Six Metro Detroit churches holding events to transform unwanted guns

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Community leaders and gun activists will hold six events to destroy unwanted guns in Metro Detroit.

The events, hosted by St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield, will allow gun donors to bring their firearms to six participating churches to be disassembled on-site. Donors can receive gift cards and visit the "Guns and Crafts" tent to transform the parts into artwork.

"This is a big step in public safety for our communities as we invite people to trade guns for gift cards and participate in a festive event transforming those weapons into artwork." said the Rev. Chris Yaw, rector of St. David's, in a statement.

The events are scheduled for Saturdays beginning July 13 through Nov. 9.

July 13: St. David's Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Aug. 3: Nativity Episcopal Church, 21220 W 14 Mile Road, Bloomfield Hills (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Aug 24: Church of the Messiah, 231 E. Grand Blvd, Detroit (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Sept 28: All Saints' Episcopal Church, 171 W Pike St., Pontiac (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Oct. 5: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 5301 Hatchery Road, Waterford Township (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Nov. 9: St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 1679 Broadway St., Ann Arbor, (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)