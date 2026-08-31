79-year-old man struck, killed by sport utility vehicle in Macomb County

A 79-year-old man was fatally injured after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle on Sunday morning in New Baltimore, Michigan.

The collision happened about 10 a.m. in the area of Green Street, near Rose Street, the New Baltimore Police Department said. The site, which is north of Main Street, was closed to traffic for several hours to allow for on-site investigation.

Police said when they arrived, they found the man on the road with apparent fatal injuries. The New Baltimore Fire Department, Macomb County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office all responded to the scene.

Police said the SUV driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.