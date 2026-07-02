7 rescued from fiery boat early Thursday in Detroit River, Coast Guard says

Seven people were rescued after a boat caught fire early Thursday along the Canadian side of the Detroit River, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

No one aboard the boat was injured in the aftermath.

The emergency request went to Coast Guard Sector Detroit's watchstanders at 2:56 a.m. as the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Royal Canadian Air Force, got a report of a pleasure craft that caught fire with seven people still on board.

Coast Guard Station Belle Isle launched its 29-foot response boat and crew, which found the boat, confirmed it was still on fire. The crew also reported that everyone on board was wearing life jackets and gathered along the aft section of the vessel.

The rescue crew then transferred the boaters to the Coast Guard vessel and took them to Harbor Town Marina. No one was injured.

A commercial salvaging company later reported the vessel sunk to the bottom of the river, charted at about 40 feet deep, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.