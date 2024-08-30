62-year-old Michigan man killed in crash after crossing center line, hitting another car, police say

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old Michigan man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, police said.

At 5:08 p.m., Novi police and fire officials responded to Beck Road, north of Eight Mile Road, after receiving a report of a fatal car crash.

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old Plymouth man in his GMC truck on southbound Beck Road and a 62-year-old Novi man in a Ford Fusion on northbound Beck Road.

Police say an investigation revealed that the 62-year-old driver crossed the center line and hit the truck.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 44-year-old was minorly injured.

The investigation is ongoing.