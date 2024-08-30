Watch CBS News
Local News

62-year-old Michigan man killed in crash after crossing center line, hitting another car, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories
Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories 03:50

(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old Michigan man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, police said. 

At 5:08 p.m., Novi police and fire officials responded to Beck Road, north of Eight Mile Road, after receiving a report of a fatal car crash. 

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old Plymouth man in his GMC truck on southbound Beck Road and a 62-year-old Novi man in a Ford Fusion on northbound Beck Road. 

Police say an investigation revealed that the 62-year-old driver crossed the center line and hit the truck. 

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 44-year-old was minorly injured. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.