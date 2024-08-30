62-year-old Michigan man killed in crash after crossing center line, hitting another car, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old Michigan man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, police said.
At 5:08 p.m., Novi police and fire officials responded to Beck Road, north of Eight Mile Road, after receiving a report of a fatal car crash.
When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old Plymouth man in his GMC truck on southbound Beck Road and a 62-year-old Novi man in a Ford Fusion on northbound Beck Road.
Police say an investigation revealed that the 62-year-old driver crossed the center line and hit the truck.
The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 44-year-old was minorly injured.
The investigation is ongoing.