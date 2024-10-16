60-year-old Michigan man arrested after pointing gun at victim during road rage incident

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 60-year-old Michigan man was arrested Tuesday after he pointed a gun at another person during a road rage incident in Macomb County, police said.

The Detroit Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a felonious assault in Armada Township. When a trooper arrived at the scene, they found the suspect in the driver's seat of his vehicle with a pistol on the passenger's seat.

When the trooper told the suspect to get out of the car, he picked up the pistol. The trooper told him to drop his weapon, and the suspect complied, according to state police.

The suspect was arrested for felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The case pends a review from the prosecutor's office.

"There is nothing that happens while driving that should make you so mad to point a gun at someone," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are glad the suspect complied with the troopers commands and this incident came to an end without anyone getting hurt."