6-year-old girl rescued by father after tree fell on their Dearborn home

A six-year-old girl was rescued from the debris of her home in Dearborn, Michigan, after a tree came down due to high winds early Friday.

Moe Makke, who owns the home just off Telegraph Road, said his 6-year-old daughter was sleeping in a third-story attic bedroom at the time of the damage.

Makke said he and his wife were sleeping after they attended a family member's high school graduation party the night before. He heard a crash when the giant red oak tree fell about 1:30 a.m. Friday, and rushed up from the basement to where he was to where his daughter was sleeping.

A tree fell about 1:30 a.m. June 12, 2026, on this Dearborn, Michigan, home. A 6-year-old girl who was sleeping in an attic bedroom at the time was rescued by her father, who was sleeping elsewhere in the house. CBS News Detroit

The father sustained minor injuries when trying to get through the broken glass and rubble.

The 6-year-old was taken to an area hospital and remained there mid-morning Friday. Makke said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

"My children are everything to myself and my wife," he said.

He's also thankful that he was sleeping where he was, or he might have been trapped himself and unable to rescue the girl.

Tree removal crews were on site Friday morning to clear out the brush and limbs away from the 100-year-old house.

A severe weather system that spun up tornadoes in the Chicago area on Thursday came through the Metro Detroit area, including Dearborn, late Thursday. Tree limbs and branches were reported down in multiple communities; over 25,000 had lost power in Southeast Michigan.

A tornado watch was in effect for several hours in Southeast Michigan overnight.