$58 million road improvement program underway in Detroit

The city of Detroit has rolled out a multi-million-dollar road repair project to fix local roads, streets and bridges across the city by the end of the year.

"Ecstatic. For so long, this particular block was abandoned, and to clean it up, we are very, very grateful," said Mose Primus Jr., president of Yorkshire Woods Community Organization.

CBS Detroit

On Wednesday, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced a $58 million investment to repair 27 miles of residential streets and 17 miles of major roadways.

"As we talk about overall quality of life in our neighborhoods, it's not just about buildings and development, it's also about sidewalks and roads that also enhance that enhance the overall quality of life for our neighborhoods," said Sheffield.

The work is to be done in all seven city council districts, with each district receiving at least 3 miles of residential roads repaved.

Street improvements near GM's Factory Zero plant are also underway.

"That particular project is really going to be designed to ensure that we can minimize the amount of truck traffic that has to be routed through neighborhoods that surround that area," said Detroit Department of Public Works Director Ron Brundidge.

Additionally, the city will demolish two bridges that overlap the Dequindre Cut, improve the Michigan Avenue and West Grand Boulevard streetscape by adding a new crosswalk, landscaping, and new pavement, and also plan to maintain the historical bricks in Virginia Park.

CBS Detroit

"On Virginia Park Street between Woodward and John C Lodge, this is a brick road that we're going to be repaving this year. We're going to be restoring the brick, putting down new brick as part of the project," said Brundidge.

An administration backing its commitment to its neighborhoods, with Detroiters at the top of mind.

"We are also putting Detroiters to work while we invest in our neighborhoods," Sheffield said.

"Roughly 90% of the city of Detroit staff who are going to be performing this work are also Detroit residents," said Brundidge.

Work is already underway on several projects. Construction is expected to continue through December.

Below are some of the major roadways that will see improvements: