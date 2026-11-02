5 killed in Halloween weekend crashes in Metro Detroit, police say

Michigan State Police are urging drivers to make responsible decisions behind the wheel after five people were killed in three separate crashes across Metro Detroit over a span of over two hours during Halloween weekend.

According to MSP, the crashes occurred just before midnight on Halloween and into the early morning hours of Sunday on the Davison Freeway, I-75 near Schaefer Road and the Lodge Freeway near Wyoming Street.

Lieutenant Ty Howard said investigators believe reckless driving and alcohol were factors in all three crashes.

The first crash happened just before midnight on the Davison Freeway. Police say a Chevrolet Impala rear-ended another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash involving a third vehicle. A juvenile passenger was killed, and five other occupants of the Impala suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.

About an hour later, troopers responded to a rollover crash on southbound I-75 near Schaefer Road. Investigators say the vehicle was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled over, ejecting the driver, who survived. Passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Then, around 2 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on southbound M-10 near Wyoming Avenue. Police say reckless driving and impairment are believed to have played a role. Three women were killed in the crash.

Howard called all three crashes highly preventable and stressed that enforcement alone cannot stop drivers from making dangerous choices.

"We cannot enforce our way out of bad decisions," Howard said. "We have troopers actively working day and night to reduce reckless driving and the bad decisions behind the wheel. This is something that we have to work with the public on. We can't do it ourselves."

Howard also noted that multiple people were ejected during the crashes and emphasized the importance of always wearing a seat belt.

Captain Neal Donahue said the impact of deadly crashes extends beyond those directly involved.

"These incidents don't just affect the victims and their families," Donahue said. "Responding to three fatal crashes in one night can take a significant emotional toll on law enforcement personnel as well."

All three crashes remain under investigation. Troopers say they are continuing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding each crash and whether additional charges could be filed.