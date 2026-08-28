4 suspects caught after armed robbery was seen on FaceTime call, police say

A FaceTime video call that happened to be in progress caught the scenes of a robbery on Thursday night, as the victims were assaulted by four men with rifles and handguns at their home in Southeast Michigan.

Three suspects were quickly taken into custody. The fourth one was arrested Friday morning, the Sumpter Township Police Department said.

The assault and robbery began about 10:24 p.m. Thursday. That's when the Sumpter Township Police Department said it got a call about a home invasion in the 44000 block of Wear Road. The caller, who had just been on a video call with the victims, reported seeing her friends being ambushed and assaulted before the call was disconnected.

The investigation learned that the suspects had staked out the home before the assault, police said.

Four men armed with rifles and handguns then approached the home and ambushed the residents. One of the victims was pistol-whipped and handcuffed while the suspects demanded any money, firearms or valuables they may have, police said.

After the tip about the interrupted video call, officers arrived and stopped the robbery that was still in progress. The suspects, however, ran off into a nearby, heavily wooded area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to assist, providing drones, K-9 teams and Michigan State Police aviation support. Those efforts led to the capture of three of the suspects.

A nearby resident later saw a man walking out of a wooded area along Wear Road and getting into a waiting vehicle, police said. That information led to the fourth and final suspect being taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Sumpter Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-461-4833, ext. 4.