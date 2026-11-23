Four people were injured, one seriously, after a vehicle struck a parked box truck on Saturday in Oakland County, Michigan.

The White Lake Township Police Department said the man who was driving the vehicle, a 26-year-old from Oxford, is in custody in the Oakland County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated-causing serious injury.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cooley Lake Road and Union Lake Road. This area is between Cooley, Long and Union lakes. Police said the driver was westbound on Cooley Lake when he drove through the intersection and ran off the road, striking a parked and unoccupied box truck.

The passengers were a 23-year-old Highland Township woman in the front seat; a 24-year-old Oxford woman in the rear and a 27-year-old Waterford man in the rear. None of the passengers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said. Investigators have not determined whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The woman who was in the back seat had serious injuries and was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, police said.

The driver was taken to Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said after he was released from the hospital, the driver was arrested on the OWI charge.

The other two passengers were also taken to area hospitals and released after treatment for minor injuries.

The White Lake Township Police Department was assisted on scene by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, White Lake Township Fire Department and Commerce Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the White Lake Township Police Department.