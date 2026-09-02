4 men accused in Belleville home invasion and assault, prosecutor says

Four men are charged in connection with a home invasion and assault of two people in their home in Belleville, prosecutors say.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Anthony Carlo Marquez, 39, Einer Eloy Altamirano Barbosa, 24, Gilbert David Machado Gonzalez, 20, all of Detroit, and Jesus D. Blanco Amador, 34, of Cornelia, Georgia, for the home invasion and assault of a 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman of Belleville.

All four were charged with armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, felonious assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and four counts of felony firearm, prosecutors say.

According to authorities, on Aug. 27 at approximately 10:24 p.m., the victims were at their residence located in the 44200 block of Wear Road in Belleville when the defendants allegedly forced entry into the victims' garage and restrained the 42-year-old victim with handcuffs.

It is also alleged that the defendants physically assaulted the 42-year-old victim and stole multiple handguns before fleeing the scene, prosecutors say.

An investigation by the Sumpter Township Police Department, with assistance from the Michigan State Police, led to the defendants' arrest shortly thereafter, according to authorities.

During their arraignment on Monday in 34th District Court before Judge Lisa Martin, Amador received a $500,000 bond, while the three other defendants each received a $250,000 bond.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8, at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination for Sept.15, at 11:30 a.m., before Judge Brian Oakley.