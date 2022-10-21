38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters rescued 38 cats from a house fire on Winewood Lane in Commerce Township on Thursday. Another five cats were found dead at the scene.

Oakland County Animal Control

The Commerce Township Fire Department requested assistance from Oakland County Animal Control officers at about 10 a.m. on October 20 at a house fire after many cats were observed roaming around the property. When animal control officers arrived at the home, "they observed the cats living in concerning conditions that were unrelated to the fire," according to Oakland County Animal Control.

The 38 cats are under treatment and evaluation at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center while the remains of the five deceased cats are at Michigan State University where veterinarians will perform necropsies.

The investigation is ongoing. Once concluded, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether there will be any charges.