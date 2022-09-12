3 rescued following boat fire near Belle Isle

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people were rescued after a boat fire on the Detroit River near Belle Isle on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says one person aboard the 20 foot boat jumped into the water after it caught fire and was assisted by two people on jet skis. One of the jet skis overturned, forcing three people into the river.

A helicopter crew was already over the water and was able to send a Coast Guard response boat to the area.

The three people were rescued and the overturned jet ski and damaged boat were towed back to shore.