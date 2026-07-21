3 people hurt in drive-by shooting in Detroit; police search for suspect

Detroit police are investigating after they say two men and a woman were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

At about 7:15 p.m., police with DPD's Ninth Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Whithorn Street. Officer Jalon Nelson says police received a ShotSpotter alert, followed by 911 calls of a reported shooting.

Nelson says the victims in their 30s were outside when someone inside a black SUV drove by and fired shots. The victims, who were struck multiple times, were taken to a hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition, while the other two are in temporary serious condition.

Their identities were not released. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers with those victims, and we're hopeful for a speedy and fast recovery for them as we work through this investigation and for their families," Nelson said. "We don't want to see any shootings in our city. We don't want anyone to be hurt in our city."

Nelson says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Nelson pointed to the ShotSpotter alert as a contributing factor in officers' response. The system was renewed by the Detroit City Council last month.

"ShotSpotter has been very helpful across our entire city, particularly here in the Ninth Precinct. A lot of the residents have vouched for how ShotSpotter has helped, and so, of course, ShotSpotter was the first alert we got for this incident, followed by several 911 calls," he said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900 and Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.