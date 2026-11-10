3 people, including a firefighter, injured in house fire in Detroit

Three people, including a firefighter, were injured in the aftermath of a house fire on Hubbard Street in Detroit.

The Detroit Fire Department said it was called out to the 1000 block of Hubbard Street for a fire at about 11:41 p.m. Monday. This location is near Clark Park and is just north of the Fisher Freeway.

Three people were inside the three-story home at the time, and got out before firefighters arrived. Two of them, a man and a woman, were treated by Detroit fire and EMS personnel before being taken to Henry Ford Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the department said. The third person who was inside was not injured.

During the firefighting efforts, one firefighter was injured during a fall. The firefighter was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

The fire started in the basement. The cause remains under review by the Detroit Fire Department Investigation Team.