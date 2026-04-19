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3 people dead following crash, shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Three people are dead after a car crash and a shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Detroit Police Department, officers responded to the 21700 block of McNichols at about 3 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting appeared to stem from an altercation after the crash.

The victim's identities have not been released, but police confirmed that they are all adults.

"Our condolences go out to all the families impacted by this tragic incident," Detroit police said.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

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