3 people dead following crash, shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

Three people are dead after a car crash and a shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Detroit Police Department, officers responded to the 21700 block of McNichols at about 3 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting appeared to stem from an altercation after the crash.

The victim's identities have not been released, but police confirmed that they are all adults.

"Our condolences go out to all the families impacted by this tragic incident," Detroit police said.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.