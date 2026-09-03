3 people attacked by family dogs in Macomb County, officials say

Three individuals, including a 3-year-old, were attacked by their three family dogs on Wednesday.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies and Macomb County Animal Control responded to an incident on 34 Mile Road in Bruce Township on Sept. 2 at 5:09 p.m. A child and his two grandparents were attacked by their family dogs and remain hospitalized, but are currently in stable condition, authorities say.

According to police, the investigation has determined that the attack initially involved a 3-year-old child who was exiting the pond when the dogs attacked him. The child's grandparents, a 68-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, were also injured as they tried to intervene and stop the dogs, officials say.

The 3-year-old and 62-year-old suffered significant, non-life-threatening injuries, while the 68-year-old suffered minor injuries, authorities say.

According to authorities, two of the dogs that were involved in the attack were dead at the scene, while the third was transported to a veterinarian and euthanized.