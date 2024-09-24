3 men arrested in Michigan for entering U.S. illegally using raft, police say

Man rescued from Detroit River, no charges in Israel-Hamas protests at Wayne State and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men were detained Monday after crossing the St. Clair River from Canada using a raft, police said.

Port Huron police responded to reports of three Hispanic men crossing the river and learned they abandoned the raft near the mouth of the Black River.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found men carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan St. near Grand River Ave.

The men were detained and turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for entering the U.S. illegally. Police say all of the men were identified as Mexican citizens.

"We urge residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the Port Huron Police Department immediately," said Port Huron police. "Your cooperation is vital in helping us maintain the safety and security of our community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810- 984-8415 or the department's Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383. Anonymous tips can be made to the CAPTURE Hotline by calling 810-987-6688 or texting CAPTURE to 847411.

Also, on Monday, a man tried to cross another border into the U.S. from Canada, by swimming across the Detroit River. The man was rescued by a mailboat and told crewmembers he was attempting to return to the U.S.