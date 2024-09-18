3 killed in crash on M-14 in Metro Detroit, police say

3 killed in crash on M-14 in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people were killed in a crash in Plymouth Township Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened on westbound M-14 near Gotfredson Road in Plymouth Township, which is near the Wayne and Washtenaw County border.

Michigan State Police say a 2024 Nissan Rouge was traveling in the wrong direction on eastbound M-14 and exited onto the eastbound entrance ramp from Gotfredson Road when it hit a 2020 Tesla in a head-on collision. The Tesla was entering eastbound M-14 from Gotfredson Road.

The crash caused the Tesla to catch fire.

The driver of the Tesla, a 53-year-old Munith man, and the driver and passenger of Nissan, a 31-year-old Battle Creek man and 27-year-old Battle Creek woman, were killed in the crash.

Officials say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.