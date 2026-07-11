3 in custody after back-to-back carjacking attempts in Metro Detroit

Surveillance of a police chase involving a stolen ATV provided Michigan State Police with video of back-to-back carjacking attempts that ended in a violent crash on July 1 in Metro Detroit.

The MSP said its Trooper 2 helicopter crew was assisting police from Detroit and Troy on the stolen ATV investigation. During the pursuit, the person who was driving the stolen ATV and fleeing from police then struck a van near Gratiot Avenue and Navora Street, then attempted to carjack the van. The van driver fought off the suspect, and the ATV driver drove away.

A few minutes later, the suspect stopped near a parked Jeep Cherokee, and took that vehicle.

That pursuit led along westbound I-94, south on Gratiot Avenue. State police reported speeds of 90 to 100 mph along Wilshire Drive.

After the Jeep crashed into another vehicle near Rosemary Drive, the driver ran in one direction and two passengers ran in another direction.

All three were quickly taken into custody, troopers said.