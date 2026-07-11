Watch CBS News
Crime

3 in custody after back-to-back carjacking attempts in Metro Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Surveillance of a police chase involving a stolen ATV provided Michigan State Police with video of back-to-back carjacking attempts that ended in a violent crash on July 1 in Metro Detroit.

The MSP said its Trooper 2 helicopter crew was assisting police from Detroit and Troy on the stolen ATV investigation. During the pursuit, the person who was driving the stolen ATV and fleeing from police then struck a van near Gratiot Avenue and Navora Street, then attempted to carjack the van. The van driver fought off the suspect, and the ATV driver drove away. 

A few minutes later, the suspect stopped near a parked Jeep Cherokee, and took that vehicle.  

That pursuit led along westbound I-94, south on Gratiot Avenue. State police reported speeds of 90 to 100 mph along Wilshire Drive. 

After the Jeep crashed into another vehicle near Rosemary Drive, the driver ran in one direction and two passengers ran in another direction. 

All three were quickly taken into custody, troopers said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue