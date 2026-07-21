3 face carjacking charges after vehicle theft in Detroit, prosecutor's office says

Three people were charged in connection with a carjacking that happened in Detroit on July 14, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Sterling Heights, was approached between 1 and 2 a.m. that night in the area of Balfour Road and Courville Street, the prosecutor's office said. Two men were armed with a handgun and a rifle, then the three men who approached took the vehicle.

As a follow-up to the investigation, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Brian Fasho Coleman, 26, of Harper Woods, along with Rajena Larmartique Linson, 25, and Ashton James Ruffin, 20, both of Detroit. Their cases are now pending in the 36th District Court.

Coleman was charged with carjacking, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the prosecutor's office said. Bond was set at $100,000.

Linson was charged with carjacking. Bond was set at $100,000.

Ruffin was charged with carjacking and felony firearm. Bond was set at $200,000.

Court hearings scheduled in these cases include preliminary examinations for all three on August 5.