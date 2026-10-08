3 dead, 1 swam to shore, after boating accident near MacRay Harbor, deputies say

Three bodies were recovered early Thursday after a boat capsized overnight near MacRay Harbor in the Michigan waters of Lake St. Clair.

The only survivor of the accident appears to be a passenger aboard the boat who managed to swim to shore, according the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the passenger said later. That person was able to swim to shore, where a resident called 911. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office learned of the accident at about 10:48 p.m., sending its marine division deputies and underwater search and rescue team to the area.

At about 5 a.m. Thursday, members of the underwater search and rescue team recovered three bodies from the submerged vessel.

The investigation is continuing.

"The Macomb County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones involved," the sheriff's office said.