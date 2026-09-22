3 boaters rescued from capsized catamaran on Lake Michigan

Three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Berrien County Sheriff's Office after their catamaran capsized on Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan command center received calls around 4 p.m. Monday of a capsized 16-foot catamaran with two women and one man aboard.

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station St. Joseph approach a man and two women holding onto a capsized catamaran about one-half mile offshore Roadside Park in Coloma, Michigan, Sept. 21, 2026. After Berrien County drone operators located the capsized vessel, the Coast Guard boat crew rescued the individuals, who were all wearing life jackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station St. Joseph) U.S. Coast Guard

Berrien County drone operators found the catamaran about a half-mile offshore, and a Coast Guard vessel from the St. Joseph station reached the stranded boaters by 4:30 p.m.

All three boaters were wearing life jackets and holding onto the overturned vessel, the Coast Guard said.

"This rapid rescue highlights both the value of local agency partnerships and the lifesaving impact of proper safety gear," said Commander Aaron Dorrian, search and rescue mission coordinator for USCG Sector Lake Michigan. "The Coast Guard urges every boater across the Great Lakes to prioritize safety by always wearing your life jacket, monitoring local weather conditions, and carrying reliable means of communication."