25-year-old woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of Fraser High School teacher Connor McMahon

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods woman has been charged in connection to striking and killing Connor McMahon, a 23-year-old Fraser High School teacher, as he was attempting to change his tire.

Brooke Lynn-Denise Charles Michigan State Police

Brooke Lynn-Denise Charles was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, one count of leaving a scene of an accident causing death and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

At about 10:12 p.m. on June 13, troopers responded to eastbound I-94 near Beaufait Street in Harper Woods on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found McMahon unresponsive and lying outside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McMahon had pulled over on the right shoulder and partially on the embankment of the freeway to change a flat tire. Charles allegedly was intoxicated and drove her car off the roadway, striking and killing McMahon.

Charles left the scene of the crash on foot, and after a brief chase, Harper Woods officers took her into custody.

"A series of horrible – and allegedly criminal decisions by now Defendant Charles – led her to being charged with numerous offenses. The evidence will show that she caused the death of Connor McMahon, a much beloved teacher," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The messaging about drinking and driving has been around for decades. It cannot be repeated enough."

She was arraigned on Saturday, June 17, and was given a $50,000 cash bond.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for June 28.

