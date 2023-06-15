Fraser schools mourn 23-year-old teacher killed in hit-and-run on I-94

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man who was hit and killed while changing a tire on I-94 Tuesday night was identified as a Fraser High School teacher.

Fraser High School teacher Connor McMahon was identified as the man killed in a hit-and-run on I-94 in Harper Woods. The school principal says the social studies teacher recently completed his first year at the school, where he also graduated in 2017. Fraser High School

In a statement, principal Ryan Hines says social studies teacher Connor McMahon completed his first year teaching at the school, where he graduated in 2017. McMahon was also a 2018 graduate of Early College of Macomb.

"Connor was always willing to go above and beyond for his colleagues and students, and will truly be missed by all who knew him," Sines said.

Sines said the district held mental health support for students and staff on Wednesday and Thursday and will have support on Friday.

The incident happened at about 10:22 on eastbound I-94 near Vernier in Harper Woods. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Michigan State Police say McMahon says was the right shoulder of Interstate 94 to change a tire when he was struck and killed.

A 25-year-old Clinton Township woman, the suspect driver, ran away from the crash but was taken into custody by Harper Woods police after a brief pursuit. MSP then took custody of the suspect. Police say the woman is facing additional charges for injuring a Harper Woods officer and biting a trooper while in custody.