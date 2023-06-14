Roseville man killed while changing tire on I-94 in Harper Woods; 25-year-old woman arrested after fleeing

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Clinton Township woman has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in which a Roseville man was hit and killed while he was changing a flat tire on I-94 Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:22 on eastbound I-94 near Vernier in Harper Woods. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

They found one driver dead when they arrived and determined the other had run away from the scene.

According to MSP, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 23-year-old Roseville man was on the freeway's right shoulder trying to change his flat tire when he was struck and killed.

A 25-year-old Clinton Township woman, the suspect driver, ran away from the crash but was taken into custody by Harper Woods police after a brief pursuit. MSP then took custody of the suspect.

Authorities will request a search warrant for a blood draw.

In addition, state police say the woman is facing additional charges for injuring a Harper Woods officer and biting a trooper while in custody.

The case pends further investigation and a prosecutor's review.