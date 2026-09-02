Ford Field menu for 2026 Detroit Lions season features flavors from the Motor City

Ford Field is getting ready to open its doors for another season of Detroit Lions football.

The venue is serving up a Motor City history lesson with its newest menu items.

"The outer elements of Detroit are full of different ethnicities, different backgrounds, different cuisines. We really wanted to bring that inside of the stadium this year," said Ford Field executive chef Matthew Coleman.

Each dish has a different flavor in the city's history.

"Greektown felafel tot, our Dearborn Chicken shawarma fry, the Poletown kielbasa, I really enjoy the Third and Porter potstickers," Coleman said. "I really like the Corktown Nachos too."

A combination of hard-fried potato chips, kraut, thousand island, and corned beef starts to make sense once you realize Corktown used to be home to Irish immigrants from County Cork.

"The more you dig into some of these different neighborhoods, some of these cultures, like I said, the more interesting it becomes," Coleman said.

When it comes to your beverage, it's not so much what's in your cup, but what your cup is.

"We've got the leaping Lion on the chain, which is a really cool one. That's going to be at our frozen stands, and then we have the little, mini, it looks like an old school Gatorade jug. You're going to see someone walking through, and you're going to want one yourself," he said.

And if 1 p.m. still means brunch and not kickoff to you, their bacon and eggs ultimate bloody mary can do both. There are also plenty of sections where families can get stadium staples that will keep picky eaters and your wallet from running on empty.

Ford Field is also partnering with local restaurants to bring authentic Caribbean fusion and Southeast Asian cuisine to fans.

Bombshell Treat Bar is another one of those restaurant partners making sure people don't miss out on dessert, with everything from caramel corn to ice cream bars to their s'mores snack mix.