2-year-old girl saved after nearly drowning at Versluis Park in west Michigan

A toddler was rescued after nearly drowning Sunday in Kent County, Michigan, the local fire department said.

The Plainfield Fire Department said it was called to Versluis Park about 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, after 911 dispatchers got a call of a 2-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing when she was pulled from the water.

A bystander notified a Kent County Sheriff's Office deputy who was on duty at the park while another bystander began CPR on the child.

By the time the fire department arrived, the child was breathing and had partially regained consciousness. Plainfield Fire Department and Life EMS took over medical treatment, and the child was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Versluis Park, which has beach, fishing and swimming areas along a man-made lake, is one of the public parks in Plainfield Charter Township. There is no lifeguard on duty, the township says, but the Kent County Sheriff's Office does patrol the park.

"We commend the bystanders whose quick actions helped save a life today," the fire department said on Sunday. "While this situation is unfortunate, it shows the incredible value of knowing how to perform CPR."