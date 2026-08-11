2 teens hospitalized after car hits e-bike in Redford Township

Two teens were hospitalized after an e-bike they were riding was struck by a car in Redford Township, police said.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the area of Inkster Road and Clarita Avenue in Redford Township.

Police say a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were on an e-bike traveling south on Inkster on a sidewalk on the west side, approaching Clarita, when they began crossing the street at Clarita and were hit by a black Dodge Journey that was traveling north on Inkster.

The boy suffered a broken arm and a head injury, according to police. Both teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Dodge Journey stayed at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation, police said.

Authorities do not believe the speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Jacob Vance by email or by phone at 313-387-2561.