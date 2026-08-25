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2 rescued after going over Rainbow Falls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Two people had "only minor injuries" after they went over a waterfall in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the local sheriff's office said. 

The accident occurred at about 1:38 p.m. Monday in Gogebic County, along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. First responders learned that two people had gone over the Rainbow Falls of the Black River near the Black River Trail, and witnesses reported hearing yelling near the falls. 

Deputies learned that one of those involved in the accident had tried to cross the Black River, but slipped. The second person tried to help, but the currents pulled them both over the falls. 

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Two people had "only minor injuries" after they went over a waterfall in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Gogebic County sheriff's office said.  Gogebic County Sheriff's Office

The Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team located the two and hoisted them to safety, with only minor injuries resulting. This volunteer team works on assignments for the sheriff's office on calls that include swift water, ice, rope rescues, and missing person reports. 

Other agencies assisting deputies on the call include the Michigan State Police, Wakefield post; U.S. Forest Service law enforcement; Ironwood Township Fire Department, and Beacon Ambulance. 

The Rainbow Falls is the last waterfall on the Black River before it enters Lake Superior, according to the Ironwood travel and tourism website. 

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