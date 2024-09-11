2 people killed after two-vehicle crash on US-12 in Washtenaw County

Police investigate crash that left two dead in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the cause of the crash.

It is unknown how many people were hurt or their current condition.

Officials say US-12 is closed between Wiard and Ecorse roads until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.