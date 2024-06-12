2 men sentenced in fatal shooting of Metro Detroit jeweler

Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories

Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men who were found guilty in the murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Judge Nanci Grant sentenced Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry on Wednesday, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Bisbikis, who was an attorney, orchestrated the murder of Hutchinson and his wife, and Larry shot at the couple as they sat in their SUV outside of the shop on June 1, 2022.

Bisbikis and Larry were found guilty last month of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm.

Two other co-defendants, Darnell Larry and Angelo Raptoplous, were convicted and are awaiting sentencing. A fifth person, Phillip Sumpter of Ohio, was charged with conspiracy in February 2024.

"This was a long-planned murder motivated by greed. The sentences handed down by Judge Grant today will not bring Daniel Hutchinson back, but I hope they bring his family some peace," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.