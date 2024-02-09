Fifth person charged in fatal shooting of Oak Park jeweler

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A fifth person has been charged in connection to the death of Oak Park jeweler Daniel "Hutch" Hutchinson.

Phillip Sumpter, 59, of Ohio was charged with conspiracy to murder, according to Feb. 9 court documents.

On June 1, 2022, Hutchinson, 47, was shot and killed on Greenfield Road, near his shop, Hutch's Jewelry.

RELATED: 3 men arraigned in shooting death of Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson

On June 7, 2022, co-defendants Marco Bisbikis, Angelo Raptoplous, and Roy Larry were arraigned on the charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting.

The Oak Park Public Safety Department responded to reports of a shooting and discovered Hutchinson had been shot multiple times while in his GMC Denali.