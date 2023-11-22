2 men charged in human trafficking investigation in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to Michigan State Police.

Rodney Darrell Wheeler was charged with two counts of prostitution accepting earnings, one count of delivery manufacture narcotics, one count of human trafficking enterprise, two counts of human trafficking forced labor, one count of keeping a house of prostitution, and one count of controlled substance second offense.

Bobby Donnell Clark is charged with one count of controlled substance delivery and one count of human trafficking forced labor.

Both men were arraigned in the 36th District Court. Wheeler was given a $1 million bond, while Clark received a $200,000 bond.

Police detained 18 people on Nov. 20 after raiding three homes in Detroit.

Investigators believe seven women inside the homes were the victims of sex trafficking. As of Tuesday, four men were still behind bars awaiting charges, and the others were released pending a further investigation.